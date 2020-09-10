Rana Sana Ullah says NAB is not an independent institution

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah says that the government is using NAB against the opposition which has badly damaged its impartiality as a national institution.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah strongly criticized National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that it was not “an independent institution”.

Rana Sana Ullah accused Punjab government of using NAB against the political opponents. He expressed these views while talking to the reporters on Thursday.

“NAB is not an independent institution as the government is using it against the opposition,” said Rana Sana Ullah. He stated that NAB arrested the opposition leaders even during the inquiries which he said was highly unjust.

He also termed NAB as helpless institutions, pointing out that all these people were prisoners of conscience. He further said: “NAB is not an accountability bureau but a political engineering institution. It cannot be run as an independent institution now,”.

The opposition, he said, would bring forward its strategy on September 20.

“Such negative tactics cannot stop us from fighting against this incompetent government,” said Sana Ullah.

He also talked about the return of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that it was the party’s decision that Nawaz Sharif should focus on his complete treatment first and then should return home.

He criticized the government over change of police officers.

“Six Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) have been changed in two years,” the PML-N leader said. However, he admired new IGP Inam ghani, saying that he knew him personally as he was a good man who works on merit.

It may be mentioned here that on January 02, 2020, NAB Lahore had summoned former law minister Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond income charges.

On July 02 last year, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sanaullah from Sukheke Interchange on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad. Later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in exchange for an indemnity bond worth Rs 1 million.