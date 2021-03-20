UrduPoint.com
Rana Sana Ullah Says Postponing Long March Was Wrong

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 02:24 PM

Rana Sana Ullah says postponing long march was wrong

The PML-N leader is hopeful that PDM will take out long march against PTI government after Eid-ul-Fitre and the ruling party will be out of power before Eid-ul-Azha.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Chapter President Rana Sana Ullah said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) decision to postpone long march was wrong.

Rana Sana Ullah said that long march would be held after Eid-ul-Fitre.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters on Saturday.

The PML-N leader said that they should have continued the long march, cancellation of the long march was wrong. The PTI government, he said, would be over before Eidul Azha. He stated that all the parties in PDM would resolve their differences by sitting down as initially they all had discussed to resign from National Assembly.

“But it was perceived wrong that PPP had refused to resign just because to save its government in Sindh.

The matter wasn’t that,” he explained.

Sana Ullah said that PDM would be reorganized and there would be a long march to help the country get the rid of “gang” occupying power corridors.

He stated that PPP had a strong of its own, pointing out that the party had gone central executive committee and PDM would be united again hopefully after the PPP’s decision.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also predicted earlier that long march planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement would be held after holy month of Ramazan.

Previously, PDM had fixed March 26 as the day for long march but PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with leaders had cancelled it following differences with PPP.

