Rana Sana Ullah Sent To Jail On 14 Days Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:46 PM

Rana Sana Ullah sent to jail on 14 days judicial remand

The court has sent PML-N Punjab president Rana Sana Ullah to jail on judicial remand for 14 days in drugs case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) The court has sent PML-N Punjab president Rana Sana Ullah to jail on judicial remand for 14 days in drugs case.Former law minister Rana Sana Ullah and 6 other co-accused including Aram, Omar Farooq, Amr Rustam, Usman Ahmad and Sabtain Khan were presented before the court of Judicial magistrate Ahmad Waqas.

. ANF prayed the court to grant 14 days judicial remand regarding Rana Sana Ullah. The court accepted ANF plea and the accused was sent to jail.Azam Nazir Tarar counsel for Rana Sana Ullah told the court his client has been arrested by instituting politically motivated case against him.Azam Nazir Tarar sought permission from the judge for having consultation with Rana Sana for 10 minutes.The judge remarked the court room is packed and he cannot give permission.

The counsel for Rana Sana said we can get vacate the room.

Allow me to make consultations for ten minutes.The court accepted the plea.Rana Sana Ullah was arrested by ANF on Motorway Monday and case has also been registered against him.ANF Spokesperson Riaz Somro while confirming the arrest of Rana Sana Ullah said large quantity of drugs have been recovered from his vehicle and case under Narcotics act has been registered against him.

Investigation from Rana Sana are underway and soon the information will come to public.Stringent security measures were taken on arrival of Rana Sana Ullah in kutchery. Heavy contingent of police and AntI Riots Force were deployed inside district courts.

