Rana Sana Ullah Urges PTI To Avoid Creating Law & Order Situation In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Tuesday urged the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan to avoid creating a law and order situation in the federal capital during protest demonstration or long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Tuesday urged the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan to avoid creating a law and order situation in the Federal capital during protest demonstration or long march.

Talking to a private television channel, he said all important measures are being taken to stop PTI from disturbing the peace in the federal capital.

Commenting on Arshad's killing incident in Kenyan territory, he said the Kenyan government should submit a report to Pakistan regarding Arshad's tragedy.

He said Imran Khan is using Arshad Sharif's killing incident for political purposes. In reply to a question about Azam Swati, he said action must be taken against the responsible elements for degrading Azam Swati during the investigation.

