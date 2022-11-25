UrduPoint.com

Rana Sana Ullah Urges PTI To Discuss Conduct Of Next Elections In Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Rana Sana Ullah urges PTI to discuss conduct of next elections in assembly

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday urged all the political parties including the opposition to discuss the next elections in a proper manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday urged all the political parties including the opposition to discuss the next elections in a proper manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his party leaders had used pressure tactics against the government to fulfill the demand of early elections.

He said it was the responsibility of every political leader to debate on national matters at the forum of parliament.

He also suggested the PTI use the parliamentary forum for discussing dates for general elections. Commenting on the popularity of Imran's party, he said the PTI was not a popular party.

The minister said that people would decide the fate of Pakistan in the next elections. He hoped that the masses would vote for his party to win the next polls with a thumping majority.

