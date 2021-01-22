UrduPoint.com
Rana Sana Ullah Wears Lion's Mask On Hearing Of Khawaja Asif's Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:46 PM

Rana Sana Ullah wears lion's mask on hearing of Khawaja Asif's case

Rana Sana Ullah who is senior politician and President of his party in Punjab has been for the first seen with such tactic of wearing of lion's mask during his visit of Judicial Complex

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) PML-N Senior politician Rana Sana Ullah wore "Lion mask" during his visit to Judicial complex to see Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Rana Sana Ullah was seen for the first time wearing lion mask as he never restored to such tactics during his years long career in politics.

The video clip of Rana Sana Ullah with Lion masks went viral on social media, grabbing huge attention of the people.

Lion is the election sysmbol of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He wore the mask just to give message to his political rivals that PML-N leaders and workers all had "lion's heart" and would not surrender before the present regime.

He called on party leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif during his appearance and showed him full support of the party during this time.

The court later denied NAB's request for physical remand of Khawaja Asif and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

