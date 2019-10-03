UrduPoint.com
Rana Sana Ullah Withdraws His Bail Plea In Drugs Recovery Case

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:21 PM

PML-N leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Sana Ullah has withdrawn his bail plea in drugs recovery case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) PML-N leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Sana Ullah has withdrawn his bail plea in drugs recovery case.According to media reports the bail application of Rana Sana Ullah came up for hearing before Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the case.ANF investigation officer was made respondent in the application.Former provincial minister withdrew his bail application.

Counsel for Rana Sana Ullah said bail application will be filed again after reviewing CCTV.

