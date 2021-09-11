UrduPoint.com

Rana Sana Ullah’s Indictment Deferred Till Sept 25

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:23 PM

Rana Sana Ullah’s indictment deferred till Sept 25

The court could not indict Rana Sana Ullah and others in drugs case as two suspects could not appear before it due to Faisalabad and Lahore transport closure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) An anti-narcotics court on Saturday put off indictment of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah and other accused in a narcotics possession case.

As the proceedings commenced, former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah and others appeared before it. But the court deferred their indictment as the two accused including Akram and Aamir were absent.

The court was told that both the suspects could not appear before it as inter-city transport was suspended between Lahore and Faisalabad.

A state counsel, however, complained that someone is found absent on every hearing, pointing out that the case deliberately was being delayed.

The court adjourned the hearing until Sept 25 when all the accused would be present in the courtroom for indictment.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sana Ullah in July 2019 from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. It claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of drugs from Rana SanaUllah’s car. Sana remained in the jail until he was released on bail on Dec 26, 2019 and his name was added to No-to-fly list.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Jail Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Car July 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

42 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progre ..

Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress

30 minutes ago
 All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

31 minutes ago
 Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Ku ..

Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Kunming

32 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 1 ..

Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 14

32 minutes ago
 Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.