Rana Sana Ullah’s indictment deferred till Sept 25

The court could not indict Rana Sana Ullah and others in drugs case as two suspects could not appear before it due to Faisalabad and Lahore transport closure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) An anti-narcotics court on Saturday put off indictment of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah and other accused in a narcotics possession case.

As the proceedings commenced, former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah and others appeared before it. But the court deferred their indictment as the two accused including Akram and Aamir were absent.

The court was told that both the suspects could not appear before it as inter-city transport was suspended between Lahore and Faisalabad.

A state counsel, however, complained that someone is found absent on every hearing, pointing out that the case deliberately was being delayed.

The court adjourned the hearing until Sept 25 when all the accused would be present in the courtroom for indictment.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sana Ullah in July 2019 from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. It claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of drugs from Rana SanaUllah’s car. Sana remained in the jail until he was released on bail on Dec 26, 2019 and his name was added to No-to-fly list.