Rana Sana urges NA speaker to take notice of new audio leak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to take notice of a new audio leak purportedly of PML-Q MNAs Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, in which both could be heard talking about a plot to abduct a lawmaker.

Hatching a plot to kidnap a woman was condemnable, he said in posts on his Twitter handle, also drawing the attention of the Chief Justice of Pakistan toward the matter.

The minister claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had been fully exposed before the public. The audio leak showed how attempts were made to buy the "conscience of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers".

"Who will do justice to PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Member of the National Assembly Farah Khan?" he asked.

Rana Sana said those involved in the kidnapping of the election staff in Daska along with ballot boxes were caught red-handed while plotting to abduct an MNA. They were the elements, who had also hatched a conspiracy of "cypher", besides making an attempt to foil the IMF programme, he added.

The new conspiracy (of MNA's kidnapping), he said, had exposed those who were involved in abducting Tayyaba Gul, threatening Bashir Memon and blackmailing the former National Accountability Bureau chairman. They were the people who had got registered a bogus drugs case against him, he added.