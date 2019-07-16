Rana Sana wants PM Imran to be tested for drugs along him

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

If these elements are found from my blood then I should be punished without even hearing the case, he said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has demanded that his blood should be tested for cigarettes and drugs.

If these elements are found from my blood then I should be punished without even hearing the case, he said.

Speaking to media upon his hearing in the court on Tuesday, he said that a blood test should also be conducted on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said that he has not yet received the record of the case.

A team conducted investigation yesterday but I am not yet given the details, he said, adding that his stance has not been officially written.

Regarding the lack of facilities in jail, the PML-N leader said that he would not complain about it.

“They can pressurise us as much as they want. I have already decided that I have to live in Pakistan. My spirits are high but I am under pressure,” he said.

He further said that instead of complaining about these pressures, we should challenge them.

These oppressors will see a ruthless end, Rana Sana added.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1 for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

A heavy amount of drugs was recovered from his car and a case under narcotics act was registered against PML-N leader.