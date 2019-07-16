UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Sana Wants PM Imran To Be Tested For Drugs Along Him

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:47 PM

Rana Sana wants PM Imran to be tested for drugs along him

If these elements are found from my blood then I should be punished without even hearing the case, he said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has demanded that his blood should be tested for cigarettes and drugs.

If these elements are found from my blood then I should be punished without even hearing the case, he said.

Speaking to media upon his hearing in the court on Tuesday, he said that a blood test should also be conducted on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said that he has not yet received the record of the case.

A team conducted investigation yesterday but I am not yet given the details, he said, adding that his stance has not been officially written.

Regarding the lack of facilities in jail, the PML-N leader said that he would not complain about it.

“They can pressurise us as much as they want. I have already decided that I have to live in Pakistan. My spirits are high but I am under pressure,” he said.

He further said that instead of complaining about these pressures, we should challenge them.

These oppressors will see a ruthless end, Rana Sana added.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1 for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

A heavy amount of drugs was recovered from his car and a case under narcotics act was registered against PML-N leader.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Drugs Jail Rana SanaUllah July Muslim Media From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Qatar annoyed over Pakistan floating LNG tenders

13 minutes ago

Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network Annual Conference Ins ..

15 minutes ago

DC directs for foolproof mechanism to CCHF virus i ..

9 minutes ago

Selfie claims father, daughter’s lives in Swat

23 minutes ago

AJK president calls for launching disaster reducti ..

23 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt issues progress report abo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.