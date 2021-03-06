UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Sana's Indictment Delayed In Drugs Case

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rana Sana's indictment delayed in drugs case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah could not be indicted in a drug-trafficking case on Saturday.

The court had set March 6 for indictment of the accused including Rana Sanaullah.

However, a counsel for Sanaullah submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance, at the start of the proceedings. He submitted that Rana Sanaullah was in Islamabad to attend an important meeting. He pleaded with the court for granting one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, allowed the application. However, the court issued notices to guarantors of Rana Sanaullah and directed them to ensure the presence of Rana Sanaullah on March 20.

Sanaullah's counsel requested the court no to issue notices to the guarantors.

However, the court rejected the plea and adjourned further proceedings till March 20.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings.

On July 1, 2019, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, when he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Rana SanaUllah Car March July FIR 2019 Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

28 minutes ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

28 minutes ago

ADJD completes 160,482 judicial requests remotely ..

31 minutes ago

Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

43 minutes ago

Nine arrested for gas decanting

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.