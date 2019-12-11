(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said production orders of Rana Sanaullah to attend the National Assembly session could not be issued as he was behind the bars in a narcotics case.

There was solid evidence against Rana Sana that he was involved in drugs trade and the same would be proved in the court, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said the cases against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were not registered by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The cases were initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and he should better provide evidence of his 'innocence', if any, to the anti-corruption watchdog instead of blaming the government, she added.

She said the court had directed the government to decide the matter of removing Maryam's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) within seven days. The issue of Maryam Nawaz's attempt to go abroad was discussed by the Federal cabinet in passing. The law minister opined that there was no law in the world under which the name of a convict could be removed from the ECL or he / she was allowed to go abroad.

She said both the government and the opposition were responsible to run the Parliament smoothly and make legislation for the people's betterment. But the opposition parties were playing the role of "a spoiled child" and wanted to run the Parliament at their whim irrespective of the fact that the whole world was watching the legislation being carried out by the legislature, she added.