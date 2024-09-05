Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Appeals For Unity To Address Citizen Grievances

Published September 05, 2024

Rana Sanaullah appeals for unity to address citizen grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Thursday urged for a united effort calling on the government, opposition, and civil society to join forces and address the pressing challenges facing Balochistan and the everyday concerns of ordinary citizens.

Talking to a Private news channel, he stressed that a collective approach would enable the stakeholders to develop effective solutions and implement projects that would bring tangible benefits to the common people.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized that all provinces in Pakistan are equal and deserving of attention but emphasized that Balochistan holds a special place in the government's priorities.

He acknowledged the historical neglect and deprivation faced by the people of Balochistan and assured that the current government is committed to addressing these injustices.

He pledged that the government would work tirelessly to ensure that the province receives its due share of resources and investments, leading to improved infrastructure, economic opportunities, and living standards.

Rana Sanaullah urged the opposition to actively participate in parliamentary proceedings and fulfill their responsibility of representing the true sentiments of the common people and the province of Balochistan.

He emphasized that the opposition's role is crucial in holding the government accountable and ensuring that the voices of marginalized communities are heard.

In a significant move, Rana Sanaullah stated that the government is willing to listen to the opposition's issues and work towards finding solutions through dialogue.

By inviting the opposition to table talks, Rana Sanaullah aims to create a conducive environment for constructive discussion and collaboration, paving the way for a unified effort to address citizen concerns and work towards a prosperous future.

