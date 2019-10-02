Rana Sanaullah approaches Lahore High Court for bail in narcotics case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail in a narcotics case

Rana Sanaullah through his petition pleaded with the court for grant of post arrest bail, saying that he was implicated in a fake case. He submitted that the FIR of the incident was registered with a delay, which made it suspicious.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special court conducted proceedings of Rana Sanaullah's case on Wednesday and extended his judicial remand till Oct 9.