Rana Sanaullah Approaches Lahore High Court For Bail In Narcotics Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail in a narcotics case

Rana Sanaullah, through his petition, pleaded with the court for grant of post arrest bail, alleging that he was implicated in a fake case. He further submitted that the FIR of the incident was registered with a delay, which made it suspicious.

A LHC single bench, comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad, will hear the bail petition on Thursday.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special court had twice rejected bail petition filed by Rana Sanaullah in the case. However, the co-accused had been granted bail.

Earlier, On Oct 2, Rana Sanaullah filed bail petition in the LHC but it was withdrawn later.

