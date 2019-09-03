Rana Sanaullah arrested on recovery of drugs in car : Shehryar Afridi

Minister of State for Frontier Regions and Narcotic Control, Shehryar Afridi Monday said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader, Rana Sanullah on recovery of drugs in his car, and government had to do nothing with that matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Frontier Regions and Narcotic Control, Shehryar Afridi Monday said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Pakistan Muslim League ( PML-N ) leader, Rana Sanullah on recovery of drugs in his car , and government had to do nothing with that matter.

Talking to private news channel, he said national institutions like National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and ANF were free in the country to take decisions on merit.

The minister said Rana Sanaullah was not being victimized politically as ANF had complete authority to take action against any person.

To a question, he said accountability process would continue against corrupt elements in the country.