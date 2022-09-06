Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice against Imran for bringing disrepute to security institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asked the judiciary to take serious notice of Imran Khan who was hell bent on bringing disrepute to the security institutions

"Imran Khan is a security risk for Pakistan," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"After 25th May incident, we, (cabinet members) had made special request to file case against Imran Khan for causing violence and damaging properties in Islamabad," said the interior minister.

Commenting on the appointment of the new Army Chief, he said, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds constitutional rights to appoint the COAS on merit.

To a question about early elections, he said that government can call the elections on any given date but Imran Khan would not accept the results.

Rana Sanaullah said that coalition government had made a strategy to control the PTI's negative activity in the country.

He said that Imran Khan was harmful for the people of Pakistan.

He urged the judiciary to take immediate action against PTI leadership for protecting the country from Khan's anarchic role.