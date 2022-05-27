UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Asks Khan's Party To Avoid Policy Of Agitation

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy of agitation

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged Imran Khan to avoid following the policy of agitation with the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged Imran Khan to avoid following the policy of agitation with the government.

Imran Khan was threatening heads of the national institutions through public meetings, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said would not come under any pressure of Imran Khan who has adopted undemocratic way to get his demand fulfilled.

He advised the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to promote civilized language during public meeting or long march.

He said the government had provided security to Imran Khan's supporters and workers. In reply to a question about new dates for long march given by Imran Khan, he said the PTI leadership would not be allowed to cross Attock bridge. Organizing peaceful march or lodging protest is the right of the people, he said adding that no one is allowed to create law and order situation in the country. The government would take action against those found involved in disturbing peace of the country, he warned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Law And Order Long March Rana SanaUllah Attock March TV Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in ..

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in California in June - White Ho ..

4 minutes ago
 24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be ..

24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be observed on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of M ..

US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of Musk Twitter Stock Purchase - L ..

4 minutes ago
 17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

4 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to De ..

US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to Deter North Korea Militarily - P ..

17 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.