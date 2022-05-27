Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged Imran Khan to avoid following the policy of agitation with the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged Imran Khan to avoid following the policy of agitation with the government.

Imran Khan was threatening heads of the national institutions through public meetings, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said would not come under any pressure of Imran Khan who has adopted undemocratic way to get his demand fulfilled.

He advised the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to promote civilized language during public meeting or long march.

He said the government had provided security to Imran Khan's supporters and workers. In reply to a question about new dates for long march given by Imran Khan, he said the PTI leadership would not be allowed to cross Attock bridge. Organizing peaceful march or lodging protest is the right of the people, he said adding that no one is allowed to create law and order situation in the country. The government would take action against those found involved in disturbing peace of the country, he warned.