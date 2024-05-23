Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Assumes IPC Ministry's Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Rana Sanaullah assumes IPC Ministry's charge

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah  on Thursday assumed the additional charge of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah  on Thursday assumed the additional charge of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

He was welcomed by Federal Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kayani and other senior officials, said a statement issued here.

Earlier, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was serving as IPC minister.

Rana Sanaullah has also been given the status of a federal minister. Rana Sanaullah was given a comprehensive briefing on the ministry's affairs, including preparations for the upcoming South Asian Games.

He expressed satisfaction on the arrangements and emphasized the need to meet international standards.

He expressed the determination to host the coveted event on a modern model, with the support of business community and corporate sector.

He reiterated the government's commitment to promote sports in the country, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

Rana Sanaullah directed Pakistan Sports board to develop a comprehensive programme to engage the youth in sports.

He said that successful hosting of the South Asian Games and other international events would enhance Pakistan's positive image in the world.

APP/vad-msr

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Sports Business Ahsan Iqbal Rana SanaUllah Event Government Asia

Recent Stories

Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $14.585 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $14.585 billion

1 minute ago
 Symposium held on perception management, national ..

Symposium held on perception management, national integration, entrepreneurship

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar eager to foster cultural exchange, ..

Pakistan, Qatar eager to foster cultural exchange, collaborations

1 minute ago
 Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar ..

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

20 minutes ago
 UAE President commits $10 b investment in Pakistan

UAE President commits $10 b investment in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
CEO Huawei meets Finance Minister

CEO Huawei meets Finance Minister

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $14.585 billion

5 minutes ago
 Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister

Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister

1 hour ago
 Seminar held on planning for development of city

Seminar held on planning for development of city

1 hour ago
 AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country

AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country

1 hour ago
 Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexi ..

Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan