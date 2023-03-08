Rana Sanaullah assures action against police personnel for mistreating participants of Aurat March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday took notice of unjust behavior meted out to the participants of the Aurat March, and vowed that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for "this mistreatment".

In a tweet, he said that Islamabad police chief had been summoned regarding the said matter.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said that its IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken notice of the police mistreatment against the participants and sought an immediate report from the DIG Operations.

Moreover, the police apologized for this incident, while IGP Islamabad directed the DIG Operations to determine the responsibility and take prompt action against them.

Moreover, the three officials were immediately suspended and further investigation is underway.

The IGP Islamabad has further directed the DIG Operations to ensure the safety of Women's March and Women's Rights Protection Rallies.