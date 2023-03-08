UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Assures Action Against Police Personnel For Mistreating Participants Of Aurat March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Rana Sanaullah assures action against police personnel for mistreating participants of Aurat March

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday took notice of unjust behavior meted out to the participants of the Aurat March, and vowed that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for "this mistreatment"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday took notice of unjust behavior meted out to the participants of the Aurat March, and vowed that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for "this mistreatment".

In a tweet, he said that Islamabad police chief had been summoned regarding the said matter.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said that its IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken notice of the police mistreatment against the participants and sought an immediate report from the DIG Operations.

Moreover, the police apologized for this incident, while IGP Islamabad directed the DIG Operations to determine the responsibility and take prompt action against them.

Moreover, the three officials were immediately suspended and further investigation is underway.

The IGP Islamabad has further directed the DIG Operations to ensure the safety of Women's March and Women's Rights Protection Rallies.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Nasir March Women From

Recent Stories

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

5 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, ..

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech in wood and woodworking i ..

36 minutes ago
 Women diplomats lauded for serving country with le ..

Women diplomats lauded for serving country with leadership, professionalism

18 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportuni ..

Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportunities: Khetran

18 minutes ago
 Women role significant in crop production; produce ..

Women role significant in crop production; produce half food in developing world ..

18 minutes ago
 Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association m ..

Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association meeting

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.