ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday assured to extend all-out cooperation with the provincial governments to provide them with the necessary resources and his government will leave no stone unturned for rehabilitating the flood affectees.

The government was carrying out relief and rehabilitation efforts with utmost responsibility and honesty, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

The government will fully assist the flood affectees despite limited resources, he added.

Federal government would not leave flood affectees alone in this difficult time and would make every possible effort to mitigate their sufferings, he mentioned.