Rana Sanaullah being given toxic medicines in jail, wife claims

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

He was not even being able to talk, she said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) Nabila bibi, the wife of jailed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, has alleged that her husband is being given toxic medicines.

Nabila Bibi said that her husband is not being able to sit on the floor in jail and he cannot walk either.

She alleged that the jail administration is giving him such medicine that he falls unconscious. She said that when he came to meet the family, two persons were holding him.

He was not even being able to talk, she said.

Everybody knows Rana Sanaullah is a very active person and he keeps talking, the wife said, adding that they are affecting his brain.

At the same time, Rana Sana’s son-in-law warned that if something happens to him, he will register a case against the government.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations. Members of proscribed organization also used to travel with PML-N leader.