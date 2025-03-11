Rana Sanaullah Calls For Collective Dialogue To Ensure National Stability
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday emphasized that the prevailing destructive attitude of PTI will remain a major obstacle to national progress and stability unless a collective dialogue is initiated among political
leaders.
In a recent conversation with a private news channel, Advisor to PM stressed that collective dialogue is vital to shift away from harmful attitudes, foster progress and propel the nation forward.
"We have always extended an olive branch for dialogue, but PTI has shown reluctance to engage with other political parties", he mentioned.
Despite our repeated offers, PTI remains unwilling to sit with other political parties for a constructive dialogue, he said, adding, a change in attitude is imperative for PTI to engage in meaningful dialogue and work towards the betterment of Pakistan.
Sanaullah criticized PTI's persistent focus on past political narratives regarding the November 26 incident in Islamabad and posed a question as to how the government can assist PTI when they were stuck on past issues?
Rana Sanaullah reiterated his commitment and said "Our doors are still open for dialogue with PTI, but they refuse to come to the table."
The adviser reaffirmed that the government remains resilient and steadfast in its commitment to uphold the principles enshrined in the constitution, ensuring the country's progress and stability.
"The Prime Minister is personally overseeing the performance of all ministers to ensure they meet the expected standards and deliver exceptional results", he added.
