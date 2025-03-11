Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Calls For Collective Dialogue To Ensure National Stability

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Rana Sanaullah calls for collective dialogue to ensure national stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday emphasized that the prevailing destructive attitude of PTI will remain a major obstacle to national progress and stability unless a collective dialogue is initiated among political

leaders.

In a recent conversation with a private news channel, Advisor to PM stressed that collective dialogue is vital to shift away from harmful attitudes, foster progress and propel the nation forward.

"We have always extended an olive branch for dialogue, but PTI has shown reluctance to engage with other political parties", he mentioned.

Despite our repeated offers, PTI remains unwilling to sit with other political parties for a constructive dialogue, he said, adding, a change in attitude is imperative for PTI to engage in meaningful dialogue and work towards the betterment of Pakistan.

Sanaullah criticized PTI's persistent focus on past political narratives regarding the November 26 incident in Islamabad and posed a question as to how the government can assist PTI when they were stuck on past issues?

Rana Sanaullah reiterated his commitment and said "Our doors are still open for dialogue with PTI, but they refuse to come to the table."

The adviser reaffirmed that the government remains resilient and steadfast in its commitment to uphold the principles enshrined in the constitution, ensuring the country's progress and stability.

"The Prime Minister is personally overseeing the performance of all ministers to ensure they meet the expected standards and deliver exceptional results", he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

1 hour ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

9 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

9 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

10 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

10 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

10 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan