UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Calls Imran Khan Fraudulent After DailyMail Apologizes From PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2022 | 01:35 PM

Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after DailyMail apologizes from PM

The Interior Minister says Imran Khan used to blame Shehbaz Sharif but he himself continued stealing watches.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called Imran Khan a fraudster after Daily Mail of the United Kingdom apologized from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif related to a news.

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sanaullah also called Imran Khan as liar and dishonest.

In a urdu tweet, the Minister said that Imran Khan used to blame Shehbaz Sharif but he himself continued stealing watches.

The sorry of Daily Mail from Shehbaz Sharif is an evidence that Imran Khan is the mastermind of this lie.

Imran Khan, he said, tried to blackmail Shehbaz Sharif through the fake news of DailyMail.

A day before, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won the legal battle against UK's newspaper DailyMail.

The news organization apologized from the PM and withdrew each and every allegation of corruption from publishers of the Mail newspapers over an article by reporter David Rose that had accused him and his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf of stealing British taxpayers’ money.

DailyMail also removed the article — “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims, asks David Rose” — written by David Rose from all platforms of Mail publishers.

DailyMail failed to prove the allegations levelled by its reporter David Rose in an article against Prime Minister Shehbaz about the alleged corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Earthquake Prime Minister Interior Minister Twitter Rana SanaUllah David United Kingdom Money Family All From

Recent Stories

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

2 hours ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

3 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.