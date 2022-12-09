Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after DailyMail apologizes from PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says Imran Khan used to blame Shehbaz Sharif but he himself continued stealing watches.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called Imran Khan a fraudster after Daily Mail of the United Kingdom apologized from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif related to a news.

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sanaullah also called Imran Khan as liar and dishonest.

In a urdu tweet, the Minister said that Imran Khan used to blame Shehbaz Sharif but he himself continued stealing watches.

The sorry of Daily Mail from Shehbaz Sharif is an evidence that Imran Khan is the mastermind of this lie.

Imran Khan, he said, tried to blackmail Shehbaz Sharif through the fake news of DailyMail.

A day before, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won the legal battle against UK's newspaper DailyMail.

The news organization apologized from the PM and withdrew each and every allegation of corruption from publishers of the Mail newspapers over an article by reporter David Rose that had accused him and his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf of stealing British taxpayers’ money.

DailyMail also removed the article — “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims, asks David Rose” — written by David Rose from all platforms of Mail publishers.

DailyMail failed to prove the allegations levelled by its reporter David Rose in an article against Prime Minister Shehbaz about the alleged corruption.