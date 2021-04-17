UrduPoint.com
Rana Sanaullah Challenges Fawad Chaudhary To Become Plaintiff Against Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Rana Sanaullah challenges Fawad Chaudhary to become plaintiff against him  

The PML-N senior leader asks Fawad Chaudhary to check the statement of his own leader, saying that Imran Khan used to name police officers and threaten them that they would be hanged.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday challenged Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry to become a plaintiff against him.

Rana Sanaullah asked Fawad Chaudhary to check the statements of his own leader. He said Imran Khan used to name police officers and threaten them that they would be hanged.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv channel on Saturday.

The PML-N leader said the only purpose of PTI government was filing baseless cases against opposition leader.

“I ask Fawad Chaudhary to become plaintiff against him. We shall meet government with all evidences in the court,” said former Punjab Law Minister. His reaction came after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary had said that the government would register a case against PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah on terrorism charges.

Fawad Chaudhary had said that nobody would be allowed to threaten the government officials or making mockery of the state institutions.

A day earlier, Rana Sana Ullah had said in Model Town that there would be more that merely political protests if the house of Sharif family was demolished in Jati Umra. He addressed Punjab Chief Secretary and Lahore Commissioner, saying that he knew them very well and that they must know that the children of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan and he himself would go abroad and live there but these officials [Chief Secretary and Commissioner] would live here and their children would also live here in Pakistan.

He made clear warnings to the senior government officials over meetings with revenue officials regarding cancellation of land transfer into ownership of Sharif family in Jati Umrah.

