Rana Sanaullah Condemn The Firing Incident Against Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

The minister condemned the firing incident and said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and coalition partners of the government had also expressed deep grief and sorrow over this tragic incident

He also prayed for the long life of those who got injured and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of a worker.

Rana Sanaullah condemned the statements of Dr. Shireen Mazari who alleged him and an institution of a state for involvement in this incident. He said that Fawad Chaudhry should also avoid irresponsible statement of taking revenge which might create unrest.

The Interior Minister asked the question, how PTI leaders were inciting for the attacks by holding the Prime Minister, the Interior Minister and an official of an institution responsible for the incident. "If you ignite the fire, remember that you will also be burned in this fire", he added.

Interior Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab government should resign after the alleged attacker's video was leaked. He also commended PTI worker and police for nabbing the accused red-handed, otherwise, some people might have had more opportunities to politicize this issue.

Following the instructions of the Prime Minister, he said that the provincial government has been assured that the Federal government was ready to provide whatever assistance was required in the investigation of the matter. A JIT consisting of senior officers should be formed for the investigation.

He further said that we condemned all forms of violence. Before this, Pakistan Muslim League-N was a victim of violence in 2017 and 2018 while the latest example was the incident that happened in Masjid-e- Nabawi, in which the leaders of a political party used inappropriate words against political opponents near the shrine of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Rana Sanaullah said that the Saudi government arrested these people and gave exemplary punishments. After the incident, the Prime Minister went to Saudi Arabia for the first time and requested the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the release of these people and they were released.

He said that Asad Umar gave a statement on behalf of Imran Khan that the responsibility of this attack lies on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an officer of an institution. "Look at the confession statement of the accused, who was caught by your worker and handed over to the Punjab Police. There is your government and the Chief Minister but you are trying to use this incident for nefarious purposes without any evidence," he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that the statement of the accused should not have disseminated in media. "The statement of the accused was leaked, did we do this too, is the police, the Punjab government ours," he said and demanded Punjab government to resign instead of suspending the police officials.

"The statement of the assailant is clear as why he attacked and resorted to violence. I condemn such thinking but if youth are misled then some misled person might target you," he added. Without investigation and evidence, PTI had been trying to politicize this incident which was unfair.

To a question, the minister said that he was a political worker and support coordination and contacts among political parties to resolve issues through negotiation. But what we can do as our opponent demonstrate stubborn attitude and refuse to sit with us, he added.

The minister said that federal government had serious concerns over this security lapse despite threats but ready to cooperate with Punjab government for credible and fair investigation.

