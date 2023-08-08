Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Condemns Blasts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Rana Sanaullah condemns blasts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has strongly condemned the blasts in South Waziristan and the Kech district of Balochistan.

The Minister in a statement has expressed his condolence to the families of the martyrs.

"May Allah rest the souls of the martyrs in eternal peace and grant them the highest place in Jannah," he prayed.

He said the cowardly acts of anti-national elements would not weaken our morale. "The security forces are fighting against the terrorists and the war against terrorism will continue until the complete elimination of terrorists," he said.

