Rana Sanaullah Condemns Khuram Agency Incident

May 04, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of eight teachers in Khuram Agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of eight teachers in Khuram Agency.

"The killing of the teachers on examination duty is a heinous act.

All the culprits would be taken to the task," the minister said in his message issued by his office.

The minister also extended his condolence to the deceased families and prayed for their high ranks in Jannah.

He also called the detailed report on the incident from the Interior Secretary.

