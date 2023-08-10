Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Demands Investigation Into Source Of Alleged Cipher Published By The Intercept

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2023 | 12:43 PM

The Intercept claims to possess the disputed document since March of the previous year, stirring controversy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday commented on a foreign media outlet's report regarding the US cipher, which supported former Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim that he was ousted due to American pressure after his Russia visit.

Sanaullah mentioned that although the story doesn't bring anything new, it's crucial to investigate and authenticate the information and its source.

However, the US publication itself acknowledged its inability to verify the document's authenticity and its contents.

This report emerged around the time of the National Assembly's dissolution, initiating an election process without the involvement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, who received a five-year disqualification on corruption charges.

Sanaullah referred to the situation as potentially sinister, treacherous, and seditious, expressing his concerns through a series of tweets.

The Interior Minister pointed out that Khan, who was removed via a no-confidence motion he alleged was supported by the US, possessed a copy of the cable in question.

"It's important to remember that Imran Khan Niazi had possession of the cipher, which he hasn't returned. He publicly acknowledged misplacing or losing it."

"If found guilty, Khan should face charges under the Official Secrets Act," the former interior Minister added.

