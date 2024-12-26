Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Expects PTI To Present Demands, Paving Way For Peaceful Resolution

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Rana Sanaullah expects PTI to present demands, paving way for peaceful resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Thursday expressed optimism that the government's talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would yield a charter of demands by January 2, paving the way for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing political impasse.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that the first meeting between the two committees has set a positive tone for the negotiations, adding that once the charter of demands is presented, the government will provide a written response.

He said that the government is indeed serious about negotiations and prioritizes the country's interests.

According to him, they aim to resolve issues through a middle-ground approach, finding mutually acceptable solutions.

He also emphasizes the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing concerns, rather than resorting to extreme measures.

Rana Sanaullah underscored the significance of political dialogue in a democratic system, emphasizing that it is essential for resolving issues and finding mutually acceptable solutions.

He reiterated that dialogue is a vital component of democratic governance, allowing parties to engage in constructive debate and negotiation to address their differences.

Responding to a query about the Madaris issue, Rana Sanaullah stated that the government's legal team is examining the matter, adding that a decision will be made in accordance with the law, upholding the principles of justice and legality.

