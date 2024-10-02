Rana Sanaullah For Stern Action Against PTI's Tactics
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Rana Sanaullah, a key Advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and prominent PML-N leader Wednesday condemning PTI's undemocratic tactics said action would be taken against those seeking to unleash chaos, intolerance and violence to disrupt the nation's peace.
Talking to a Private news channel, he warned that the government is committed to maintaining law and order and will not hesitate to take strict action against PTI's attempts to create chaos and anarchy.
He emphasized that PTI's undemocratic tactics will not be tolerated and that the government will ensure the nation's peace and stability are upheld.
Rana Sanaullah has strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its undemocratic attitude, stating that they are unwilling to engage with the government and are not serious about addressing public issues.
He emphasized that Pakistan's constitution and laws must be utilized to hold accountable those threatening the nation's progress under PML-N leadership.
Pakistan's economy is showing signs of recovery, but PTI's uncivilized and undemocratic actions are hindering progress, he added.
Replying a query, Sanaullah reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, vowing to handle PTI's disruptions within the bounds of the law.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KFM Chief lauds PM Shahbaz's address to UNGA seeking early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue7 minutes ago
-
Japanese language enables Pakistani youth to brighten their futures8 minutes ago
-
Franklin Covey trains HEC Officers8 minutes ago
-
BVH receives five corneas from Sri Lanka8 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested8 minutes ago
-
17 Kashmiris killed by Indian troops including one child in September in IIOJK8 minutes ago
-
Over 5,000 cases resolved at LHC Multan Bench in last 24 days18 minutes ago
-
PMC, PDC students shine at National Research Conferences in September 202418 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life28 minutes ago
-
Dastgir vows to address concerns of all parties on 'Constitutional Reforms'28 minutes ago
-
Heavy police deployed in city38 minutes ago
-
Dengue's highest attack, 118 new cases, one more fatality reported58 minutes ago