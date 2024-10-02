ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Rana Sanaullah, a key Advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and prominent PML-N leader Wednesday condemning PTI's undemocratic tactics said action would be taken against those seeking to unleash chaos, intolerance and violence to disrupt the nation's peace.

Talking to a Private news channel, he warned that the government is committed to maintaining law and order and will not hesitate to take strict action against PTI's attempts to create chaos and anarchy.

He emphasized that PTI's undemocratic tactics will not be tolerated and that the government will ensure the nation's peace and stability are upheld.

Rana Sanaullah has strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its undemocratic attitude, stating that they are unwilling to engage with the government and are not serious about addressing public issues.

He emphasized that Pakistan's constitution and laws must be utilized to hold accountable those threatening the nation's progress under PML-N leadership.

Pakistan's economy is showing signs of recovery, but PTI's uncivilized and undemocratic actions are hindering progress, he added.

Replying a query, Sanaullah reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, vowing to handle PTI's disruptions within the bounds of the law.