Rana Sanaullah Granted Bail Only From Drug Case: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Rana Sanaullah granted bail only from drug case: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Wednesday said that former Law Minister Punjab, Rana Sanaullah has been granted bail only but not acquitted from drug case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Wednesday said that former Law Minister Punjab, Rana Sanaullah has been granted bail only but not acquitted from drug case.

Rana Sanaullah, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, would have to face the cases registered against him for probing possession of narcotics issue, she stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

The powerful elements are coming into the ambit of law, she said adding that the case of Rana Sanaullah should be trialed in a court of justice.

No one was above the law, she said. To a question, Dr Firdous stated that media trial of any institution should be avoided.

About the release of leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, she said both the leaders of political parties had granted bail from the courts on medical grounds. Commenting on legislation for extending the services of Chief of Army Chief, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said we should have to resolve the matter of legislation with consensus. The Special Assistant to PM said that keeping in view the internal and external situation on borders, presence of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was essential for the country and the nation.

In reply to a question regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the members, she said, we are making efforts for appointment of CEC and COAS extension.

