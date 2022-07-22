UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Hails Decision Of Ch Shujaat ; Attributes PML-N Win To The Wise Move

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Rana Sanaullah hails decision of Ch Shujaat ; attributes PML-N win to the wise move

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz succeeded in getting elected its Chief Minister in Punjab Assembly due to correct decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and efforts of allied parties, particularly Pakistan Peoples' Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for strengthening democracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz succeeded in getting elected its Chief Minister in Punjab Assembly due to correct decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and efforts of allied parties, particularly Pakistan Peoples' Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for strengthening democracy.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N Leader Talal Chaudhry, he said that PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, being an experienced and patriotic politician, deserved full appreciation as all the PML-N and its allied parties appreciated his decision to get Hamza Shehbaz Sharif elected as Chief Minister.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the success of the PML-N in Punjab Assembly was made possible due to aspirations of people, adding that PML-N defeated those elements who were trying to create unrest in the country."Now all such attempts have been foiled".

The minister said the PML-N had accepted gracefully its defeat in the by-poll election held on July 17 and also identified the weaknesses in candidates' selection.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, even after winning the by-polls, criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan and others, and accused them of rigging. He stressed that politics of hatred should be weeded from the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb July Talal Chaudhry Muslim All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PMC extends MDCAT late registration period

PMC extends MDCAT late registration period

2 minutes ago
 American journalist who sneaked into Makkah is und ..

American journalist who sneaked into Makkah is under trial: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago
 HMC's health, electric wings urged to deal with po ..

HMC's health, electric wings urged to deal with possible emergency due to rain

2 minutes ago
 India grossly violating Int'l law in IIOJK: Gulzar ..

India grossly violating Int'l law in IIOJK: Gulzar

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to upgrade its multifaceted ties, ..

Pakistan desires to upgrade its multifaceted ties, cooperation with Spain: FS

7 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz elected Chief Minister Punjab

Hamza Shehbaz elected Chief Minister Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.