Rana Sanaullah Hails Sindh Govt's Canal Talks Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister's Adviser on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah called for respect within party statements and urged dialogue to prevail over the canal issue between the two provinces, stating that the Prime Minister will handle the matter wisely, after the Sindh government agreed to talks.

"I welcome the Sindh government's decision to engage in talks on the canal issue. This development marks a significant step towards resolving the longstanding dispute. Through these talks, we aim to find a mutually beneficial solution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved," he said in an exclusive conversation with a Private news channel.

"The Prime Minister's office will carefully consider the outcomes of these discussions and the final decision will be made by the Prime Minister.

I am confident that the PM's wise leadership and commitment to fairness will guide us towards a resolution that strengthens our nation's unity and progress," he added.

"Rana Sanaullah assured that Sindh's water rights would be fully protected, stating that not a single drop of water would be taken without consent, and no harm would come to the province."

"We value our alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and respect their rights and concerns. We are committed to working together in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect," he added.

Responding to a query, Rana Sanaullah said it is just political rhetoric, and we are not bothered by it. However, I suggested we should respect each other and address issues internally.

