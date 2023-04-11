Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Hails Successful Operation In Kacha Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Rana Sanaullah hails successful operation in Kacha area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday appreciated Punjab Police and its chief for conducting a successful operation against criminals in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement, he said, the safe recovery of two innocent children kidnapped by the criminal reflects the excellent performance of the Punjab Police.

He said that Inspector General of Police Punjab has set a fine example for the police force by leading the operation himself.

The minister hailed the bravery of the Punjab Police for clearing the Kacha area from criminals and said, "the Federal Government was fully behind the force in the operation."Rana said that federal law enforcement agencies will provide all possible assistance in the operation to the Punjab police.

He said, that policemen, officers and IG Punjab participating in the operation will be encouraged and the Ministry of Interior will recommend them to the Prime Minister for reward.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Punjab Rana SanaUllah Fine Rahim Yar Khan Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

7 minutes ago
 The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Bene ..

Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Benefit 62,000 Participants

17 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.