Rana Sanaullah hails successful operation in Kacha area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday appreciated Punjab Police and its chief for conducting a successful operation against criminals in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement, he said, the safe recovery of two innocent children kidnapped by the criminal reflects the excellent performance of the Punjab Police.

He said that Inspector General of Police Punjab has set a fine example for the police force by leading the operation himself.

The minister hailed the bravery of the Punjab Police for clearing the Kacha area from criminals and said, "the Federal Government was fully behind the force in the operation."Rana said that federal law enforcement agencies will provide all possible assistance in the operation to the Punjab police.

He said, that policemen, officers and IG Punjab participating in the operation will be encouraged and the Ministry of Interior will recommend them to the Prime Minister for reward.