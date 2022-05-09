Rana Sanaullah hopes Punjab governor to be changed in line with Constitution

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday expressed the hope that the change of Punjab governor would take place in line with the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday expressed the hope that the change of Punjab governor would take place in line with the Constitution.

The minister, in a statement, said the president was constitutionally bound to implement the advice of prime minister in that regard. All the constitutional parameters would hopefully be followed vis-a-vis the appointment of new Punjab governor, he added.