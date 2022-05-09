UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Hopes Punjab Governor To Be Changed In Line With Constitution

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Rana Sanaullah hopes Punjab governor to be changed in line with Constitution

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday expressed the hope that the change of Punjab governor would take place in line with the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday expressed the hope that the change of Punjab governor would take place in line with the Constitution.

The minister, in a statement, said the president was constitutionally bound to implement the advice of prime minister in that regard. All the constitutional parameters would hopefully be followed vis-a-vis the appointment of new Punjab governor, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Punjab Rana SanaUllah All

Recent Stories

On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to tak ..

On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to take cover during strike: EU offi ..

34 seconds ago
 Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth mill ..

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth millions

36 seconds ago
 All preparation finalized for BBISE's examination ..

All preparation finalized for BBISE's examination in Balochistan: Controller

37 seconds ago
 French court upholds fake-job verdict against form ..

French court upholds fake-job verdict against former PM Fillon

39 seconds ago
 5000 stocked wheat bags recovered

5000 stocked wheat bags recovered

10 minutes ago
 Mazari's letter, a bid to invite foreign intervent ..

Mazari's letter, a bid to invite foreign intervention to weaken blasphemy law: T ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.