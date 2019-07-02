Rana Sanaullah involved in murders, money laundering, have links with proscribed organisations: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Rana Sanaullah was involved in murders and money laundering besides having links with proscribed organizations.

Sharing the criminal record of Rana Sanaullah during the cabinet briefing, she said Rana Sanaullah was accused of using abusive language against female members of Sharif family. A First Information Report (FIR) no 2396, in that regard, was registered in Chiniot against him on November 23, 2011 by the Sharif family.

She said President PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah was also accused of having close links with proscribed organizations including Lashkar-e-Tayba and Sipah-e-Sahaba involved in the bomb blast at the Shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

The special assistant further disclosed that Sanaullah ran an election campaign along with a leader of extremist group, Sipah-e-Sihaba Pakistan (SSP) in an attempt to win more votes during a recent by election in the province.

A former Station House Officer (SHO) of Faisalabad Police Station Furrakh Waheed had also accused Rana Sanaullah as co-accused in his murder conspiracy, which reflects the character of Rana Sanaullah. Farrukh said he had committed heinous crimes on the persuasion of Rana Sanaullah and turned against him on refusal to further commit crimes, she said.

Firdous said Rana Sanaullah was arrested by Regional Directorate, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab. He was accused of having close relations with drug mafia and according to spokesman ANF, 15 kg heroin was recovered from the vehicle of Rana Sanaullah.

She said Rana Sanaullah was also nominated in Lahore Model Town case of Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Bhola Gujjar murder case. The allegations leveled by Chaudhry Sher Ali , the father of former minister Abid Sher Ali, against Rana Sanaullah reflects his character as Ch Sher Ali had accused him of murdering dozens of people, she added.

Firdous further disclosed that the fake NADRA record of Rana was also detected in which, Rana Sanaullah enhanced the number of his sisters and brothers to 12 by exerting his political influence. The real brothers of Rana were only two namely Hafeezullah, living abroad, and Rana Tariq, who had already died.

Likewise Rana had only one real sister, her name was Nusrat. While NADRA record showed the number of his sisters as three.

Rana Sanaullah used his political influence as minister and stashed money abroad by using fake accounts of his brothers and sisters. He had enrolled fake brothers and sisters for money laundering and property transfer. Rana Sanaullah's brother Hafeez also helped him in money laundering, she concluded.