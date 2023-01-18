Rana Sanaullah leaves for London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan left for London on Wednesday on a private visit.

He will have an important meeting with Party Quaid and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London Rana Sanaullah is also the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Punjab.

The interior minister left for London from Islamabad International Airport by a private flight.

Rana Sanaullah will brief the party leader on important issues including the overall political situation of the country.