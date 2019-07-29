Rana Sanaullah not being given medicines in jail

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has contended that he is not being provided his medical reports and medicines in jail.

Judge Khalid Bashir of Special Central Court (SCC) took up the drugs case against Rana Sana for hearing on Monday.

After the hearing, Rana Sana while talking to media asked where is the video that was shot at the time of his arrest.

He said that he was not told anything at the time of arrest and was alleged for possessing 15 kilograms of drugs a day later.

The judicial remand of PML-N leader has been extended for 11 days in the drugs case.

The court has sought detailed copies of challan from ANF authorities on next hearing. The case will now be heard on August 9.

During the hearing, the court inquired the accused if his medical examination was conducted in jail.

The ANF shifted him to police station after arresting him and he was not questioned therein. On the next day of his arrest he was presented before district court and it was said their investigation is complete. Police security was withdrawn from him a week before his arrest, he said.

Rana Sana requested that his medical check up be got conducted.

The court summoned reply from jail authorities on the request of Rana Sana in connection with his medical examination.

The court directed jail authorities to file report till August 31.

Before the hearing, Mian Shahbaz Sharif and former MNA Talal Chaudhry met Rana Sana. During the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said truth will emerge victorious.

Rana Sana said the false cases cannot demoralize him.

Shahbaz Sharif said he made repeated requests seeking permission to meet Rana Sana but he was not allowed despite his repeated requests.