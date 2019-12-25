UrduPoint.com
Rana Sanaullah Not Yet Exonerated; Trail Against Still Pending : Shehryar Afridi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:14 PM

Rana Sanaullah not yet exonerated; trail against still pending : Shehryar Afridi

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Wednesday said that former Punjab Minister Rana Sanaullah had not yet been exonerated in the narcotics court and perception being created by the vested elements in this regard was baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Wednesday said that former Punjab Minister Rana Sanaullah had not yet been exonerated in the narcotics court and perception being created by the vested elements in this regard was baseless.

Talking to media, he said Rana Sanaullah was still accused in the narcotics case, the court had only granted him bail. The government respects court's decision, he added.

The minister said that all relevant evidences including footage had already been provided to the relevant forum.

However delaying tactics were used by the Rana's counsel to linger on the case, he said and added that optimum efforts would be made to take the case to logical conclusion and no compromise would be made on principals.

Acknowledging media's role in popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he urged the media to show both sides of coins in Rana Sanaullah's case through responsible reporting.

The media should investigate the merits of case and go in-depth to check the veracity of the evidence.

The people had not yet forgotten the Model Town massacre of innocent workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Shehryar said. The allegations of Abid Sher Ali's father, also a leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), about Rana Sanaullah were also fresh in the minds of people, he said and mentioned the same person was propagating his innocence.

He said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) was a professional force, striving hard for the eradication of drugs from the country to save future generations. The minister said neither he, nor Anti-Narcotics Force has any personal grudge against any accused including Rana Sanaullah.

Responding to a question, he said the nation was carefully watching that Nawaz Sharif was busy in shopping and his treatment has not yet been started despite propagating about precarious condition.

