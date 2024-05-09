Rana Sanaullah Offers New Proposal Of National Dialogue With PTI To End Crises
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday offered new proposal of national dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to end current crises and stressed opposition to play a responsible role for the country development.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the political parties were respectable for us and Pakistan could not afford any political tension, adding, all political parties have to play their key role to end political instability so that the country can move towards economic improvement.
He also expressed his firm stance against the miscreants who crossed the red line on May 9, adding, it was an unforgivable crime and an attack on the state.
He reiterated that no guilty person would be spared, and the government would take strict action against the culprits accordance to the law.
Sanaullah emphasized the need to ensure that such incidents would not occur in future and the government will enforce robust measures against those who dare to challenge the state.
He also called Imran Khan a dishonest and disloyal person, who made the armed forces a party in his struggle for power.
He held PTI responsible for May 9 incident and advised that its leadership should accept their crime and say sorry.
“We would take every miscreant involved in these incidents to the logical end,” he added.
Recent Stories
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM strongly condemns killing of seven people in Gwadar8 minutes ago
-
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
Lawyers boycott courts against Police violence against lawyers in Lahore58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Pakistan-origin Belgian politicians58 minutes ago
-
Rangers continue operations against water theft1 hour ago
-
DIG prisons Sargodha region visits Bhakkar jail1 hour ago
-
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar1 hour ago
-
Seven labourers shot dead in Gwadar shooting2 hours ago
-
Special meeting called to condemn May 9 incidents: Tarar2 hours ago
-
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: PM2 hours ago
-
'No peace rather devastation has increased manifold in IIOJK'; Omar Abdullah2 hours ago
-
KP govt to give relief to masses in budget: Minister2 hours ago