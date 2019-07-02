UrduPoint.com
Rana Sanaullah, Others Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:40 PM

A local court on Tuesday sent Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and five others to jail on 14-day Judicial remand in a narcotics case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A local court on Tuesday sent Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and five others to jail on 14-day Judicial remand in a narcotics case.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials produced Rana Sanaullah, Akram, Amir, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Khan and Imran Farooq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Waqas at district courts.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested for possessing heroin and other drugs. He argued that their physical remand was not required. The court could send the accused to jail on judicial remand, he submitted.

The court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed to produce them again on July 16.

