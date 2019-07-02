UrduPoint.com
Rana Sanaullah, Others Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Rana Sanaullah, others sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court, besides the presence of more then 400 officials of Anti-Riot Force.

A number of PML-N workers had gathered outside the court to express solidarity with their leader.

All roads leading to district courts were closed temporarily and traffic wardens were posted to facilitate the masses.

A day earlier, on July 1, ANF officials arrested former law minister Rana Sanaullah from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukhheki while he was going from Faisalabad to Lahore.

ANF had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C,15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilograms heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car and the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

