Rana Sanaullah Pays Tribute To Martyred Captain Nawab Zada Jazib Rehman
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, visited the residence of Shaheed Captain Nawab Zada Jazib Rehman and met with his family to pay homage to the martyred soldier.
"It is an honour to meet the family of a Pakistan Army Shaheed," Sanaullah said, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice made by Captain Nawab Zada, said a statement.
“The martyrs' sacrifice has made Pakistan invincible, and we can never repay the debt of their precious lives laid down for the nation.
We are forever indebted to these brave souls and offer our heartfelt prayers for their eternal elevation and remembrance," he said.
Sanaullah reiterated the Federal government's determination to eradicate terrorism from the country, saying, "We are committed to rooting out this menace and ensuring a safer Pakistan."
As Pakistan marks the Defence Day on September 6, the visit was a gesture of solidarity and respect for the family of Captain Nawab Zada, who laid down his life in service to the nation.
