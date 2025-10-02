Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Raises Concerns Over BISP Data

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2025 | 10:54 AM

Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

PM’s adviser Rana Sanaullah voiced objections to BISP data and defended Punjab’s right to use its water share, while PPP leaders criticized CM Maryam Nawaz’s remarks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,2nd ,2025) Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah said the government has serious reservations about the data used in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Reacting to a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) press conference, Sanaullah clarified that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had only spoken about Punjab’s share of water, not that of any other province, and there should be no objections to how Punjab uses its allocated share.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari criticized PPP, saying the party once led by a woman now holds repeated press conferences against a female leader, adding that such statements will not strengthen the PPP.

A day earlier, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira had said in Lahore that CM Maryam Nawaz’s choice of words and tone were inappropriate, warning that if similar language came from Sindh in response, it could escalate tensions.

