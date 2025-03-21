Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Reaffirms Government’s Commitment To Fight Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening national security and intensifying efforts to combat terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is working with all political parties to tackle security challenges.

"We are in a state of war against terrorism, and national unity is essential," he stressed.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized the Federal government's commitment to national security by fostering political unity.

He highlighted that the government consulted all major political parties, including PTI, to ensure collective action against terrorism.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by security personnel and stressed the need to equip them with better resources.

The federal government, he noted, was committed to enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies through increased funding and advanced training programs.

