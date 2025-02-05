Rana Sanaullah Reiterates Pakistan’s Commitment To Kashmir Cause
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has expressed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Sanaullah praised the Kashmiri people's sacrifices and resilience in the face of Indian oppression and barbarity. "The entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and we pledge our moral, diplomatic, and political support for their freedom struggle," he said.
He also condemned India's actions in Kashmir, emphasizing that depriving the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination is a cruel and inhumane act, said a statement issued here.
I urge the international community to pressure India to implement UN resolutions and grant Kashmiris their fundamental right to self-determination, he said.
Sanaullah expressed optimism that the Kashmiri people's struggle will ultimately succeed, and they will exercise their right to self-determination.
"We salute the Kashmiri people's courage and assure them of our continued support in their struggle for freedom," he said.
