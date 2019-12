(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah has been released from Camp Jail here on Thursday after the Lahore High Court granted him bail in drugs case.

The PML-N leader was arrested in a case pertaining to smuggling of drugs. His surety bonds were submitted in the LHC.