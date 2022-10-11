UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Says Imran's Party Playing Drama With Public

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for playing drama with the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for playing drama with the public.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PTI leadership was busy in holding public meetings for its vested interest at a time when over 30.5 million people were suffering from the flood devastation.

Replying to a question about PTI's long march call, he said, no one would come out for Imran Khan because every Pakistani was well aware about tactics of PTI.

To a question, he said Imran Khan did not have a political background.

Rana Sanaullah said a false case had been implicated against him to engage public adding that action would be taken against officers found involved in registering false cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Flood Long March Rana SanaUllah TV From Million

Recent Stories

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

9 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relie ..

Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar

9 hours ago
 HRCP calls for wider national debate on death pena ..

HRCP calls for wider national debate on death penalty

9 hours ago
 Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

9 hours ago
 Coalition govt working on Thar coal, solarization ..

Coalition govt working on Thar coal, solarization projects: Prime Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.