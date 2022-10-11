Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for playing drama with the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for playing drama with the public.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PTI leadership was busy in holding public meetings for its vested interest at a time when over 30.5 million people were suffering from the flood devastation.

Replying to a question about PTI's long march call, he said, no one would come out for Imran Khan because every Pakistani was well aware about tactics of PTI.

To a question, he said Imran Khan did not have a political background.

Rana Sanaullah said a false case had been implicated against him to engage public adding that action would be taken against officers found involved in registering false cases.