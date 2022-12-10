Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional talks with opposition

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says President Dr Arif Alvi is trying to facilitate the talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has reiterated that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is ready to hold unconditional talks with opposition.

Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, he said that President Dr Arif Alvi is trying to facilitate the talks.

He said that the practice of filing false cases against the political opponents should be shunned. He said that the cases against PDM leaders are being disposed of on merit.

Interior Minister said that British based newspaper Daily Mail tendered apology for filing the baseless story against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PTI leadership should also apologize. He said that PTI leadership is bent upon destroying the country for securing its politics.