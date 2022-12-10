UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Says PDM Ready For Unconditional Talks With Opposition

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional talks with opposition

The Interior Minister says President Dr Arif Alvi is trying to facilitate the talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has reiterated that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is ready to hold unconditional talks with opposition.

Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, he said that President Dr Arif Alvi is trying to facilitate the talks.

He said that the practice of filing false cases against the political opponents should be shunned. He said that the cases against PDM leaders are being disposed of on merit.

Interior Minister said that British based newspaper Daily Mail tendered apology for filing the baseless story against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PTI leadership should also apologize. He said that PTI leadership is bent upon destroying the country for securing its politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Media Merit Packaging Limited Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on thre ..

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

11 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

11 hours ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.